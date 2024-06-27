Mt Laurel Farmer’s Market celebrates 25 years this season

× 1 of 3 Expand Staff photo. Patrons shop local booths at Mt Laurel during a Saturday market in 2019. × 2 of 3 Expand Staff photo. Patrons shop local booths at Mt Laurel during a Saturday market in 2019. × 3 of 3 Expand Staff photo. Patrons shop local booths at Mt Laurel during a Saturday market in 2019 Prev Next

The Mt. Laurel Farmers’ Market kicked off its summer season on June 1.

Each Saturday morning through Oct. 7, residents gather in the town center for the market and craft fair. Vendors and local farmers will bring merchandise to sell to shoppers — everything from fruits and vegetables to dog treats and artwork. Visitors to the farmers’ market will see familiar favorites as well as several new vendors.

Kelly Burley, owner of Main Street Florist and manager of the market, said that the market will have different food trucks each weekend in addition to the fresh produce and other foods that will be available.

Businesses at the market will include Brady’s Natural, Alabama Kettle Corn, R&S Farms, as well as several crafters and other businesses with homemade or homegrown items.

There is no set up fee or assigned space for those who wish to be a vendor at the market. However, vendors are required to arrive between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. to set up, and they must stay until the market is over at noon. All items for sale must be homegrown or handmade.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon at Manning Place on Saturdays until Oct. 7. For more information, call 205-408-2717 or visit the Mt Laurel Farmers’ Market group page on Facebook.