NachoDaddy to bring Halloween weekend party to GreyBar 280 on Saturday, Nov. 1

Costumes aren’t just for Halloween night — NachoDaddy Band is keeping the party going at GreyBar 280 on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The Birmingham-based cover band will take the stage at 8 p.m. with a setlist packed full of '80s and '90s rock hits. Known for lively performances and packed dance floors, NachoDaddy has become a staple on the local music scene.

The event celebrates both Halloween and Día de los Muertos, so festive attire is encouraged. GreyBar 280 is located at 5426 U.S. 280 in Hoover.

“Come for the rock ’n’ roll, stay for the bad decisions,” the band says.