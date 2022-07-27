New exhibit opening at Shelby County Arts Council

Shelby County Arts Council's newest tactile art exhibit, Color + Sound features the music of Dave Crenshaw and the art of Lindsay Dyess, Katlyn Coley, Bethany Moody, Jimmy Howard, and Stan Copeland.

The idea for this art exhibit came to life after curator and artist Lindsay Dyess listened to Crenshaw’s album, Color + Sound. She wanted to explore that idea further by creating a sensory based art exhibit where people could explore art installations using multi-sensory stimuli to enhance their understanding of art. The exhibit is a modern art installation with an emphasis on accessibility to all people. This exhibit encourages people to touch, explore and immerse themselves in the installations to get a better understand of the art form.

Each exhibiting artist has experience in different mediums which enhances the uniqueness of each installation. The artists were randomly assigned a different color to use within their work and artists were encouraged to use a variety of textures and items in their work that are interactive and could be inclusive to blind and deaf visitors. Gallery visitors are encouraged to touch, explore, walk through, sit under, stand in the middle of-become part of the work. Art is not just for the sighted, it should be available and accessible for anyone to appreciate.

Color + Sound will open on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 6pm-8pm. The gallery opening reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit will remain on display until Sept. 22, 2022. Gallery hours are Monday – Thursday from 10am-5pm (Wednesdays 11am-5pm).

Dave Crenshaw will presents Color + Sound in concert on Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, https://ci.ovationtix.com/36023