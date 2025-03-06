Norman ready to represent Hoover at Miss Alabama’s Teen

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Norman Miss Hoover's Teen 2025 Christina Norman. × 2 of 2 Expand Miss Hoover's Teen 2025 Christina Norman and her family members are recognized at a Hoover City Council meeting on Oct. 21, 2024. Prev Next

Christina Norman has been dancing since she was 2 years old and hopes to one day become a professional dancer.

Now, the 17-year-old Ross Bridge resident, who is serving as Miss Hoover’s Teen 2025, hopes her participation in the Miss Alabama’s Teen competition in Alabaster in March will help her on that journey.

Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Norman Miss Hoover's Teen 2025 Christina Norman performs ballet at the Alabama School of Fine Arts on Oct. 31, 2024.

Norman, a senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, will perform a ballet en pointe to Don Quixote Act II, Kitri Variation at the Miss Alabama’s Teen competition, the same routine she performed when she won Miss Hoover’s Teen in July of last year.

Dancing is a passion for her, and that’s what motivated her to attend the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

“I felt like ASFA was the place I could not only grow with my technique, but also artistically … help me be the best dancer I could be,” she said.

She has been at ASFA for six years.

“I can’t say enough how much my school has prepared me for the next level — to be a professional and to go off to college and to really do anything I want to do with my life.”

Through her school, she was able to visit France, attend the International Association for Blacks in Dance competition in Toronto and obtain scholarship offers for summer intensives and college, she said.

She’s not sure where she wants to go to college, but some of her top choices include The Juilliard School in New York City, the University of Alabama and Butler University in Indianapolis.

While most of her focus has been on ballet, ASFA has exposed her to other types of dance — Latin, jazz and African dancing, she said.

“I don’t want to limit my options,” she said. “I want, honestly, to put my feet in everything I can.”

Norman has been participating in competitions affiliated with the Miss America organization for just three years. She was named Miss Leeds Area’s Teen 2024 before being crowned Miss Hoover’s Teen.

While she didn’t grow up competing in pageants, she was inspired by an older cousin, Briana Kinsey, a former Hoover resident who won the Miss Hoover pageant in 2012 and went on to place third runner-up in Miss America as Miss District of Columbia.

Norman has attended numerous community events as Miss Hoover’s Teen, including the city’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Taste of Hoover, Special Olympics, a Miracle

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Miss Hoover Teen (Christina Norman) poses with her brother (Landon Norman) in the backyard of their home. Aside from being crowned Miss Hoover Teen, Christina is also an advocate for Down Syndrome awareness.

League baseball game, the Hoover Fire Department golf tournament and Hoover’s Christmas tree lighting.

She also has been active in spreading awareness about Down syndrome and advocating for people who have it, including her 15-year-old brother, Landon.

She works with Down Syndrome Alabama’s Buddy Walk each year, has hosted a talk for siblings of people with Down syndrome and established a nonprofit called the Lanterns for Landon Foundation, seeking to be a light for people with the condition.

“I truly believe that Down syndrome does not define him,” she said. “Just because he has Down syndrome, that doesn’t mean he can’t obtain goals and success.”

He wants to own a pizza restaurant one day, and she hopes he’ll achieve it.

Norman has been busy preparing for Miss Alabama’s Teen, scheduled for March 8-9.