North Shelby Library nurtures creativity and connection

At the North Shelby Library — located at 5521 Cahaba Valley Road — art, music, books and innovation aren't just resources. They're woven into the daily rhythm of community life. From story time to book clubs, tech labs to language practice, the library has grown into a cultural and educational hub for families, readers and lifelong learners alike.

This fall, the library’s November calendar reflects that role — not just as a building filled with books, but as a space where creativity takes root and neighbors gather to learn, explore and grow.

For young families, programs like "Story Time with Miss Kat" and "Mommy and Me Music Class" offer more than entertainment — they create space for shared learning, language development and early exposure to the arts. The music class, led by Kim Hamrick, incorporates movement and song, helping little ones engage both body and mind.

Older children and teens can take part in "Tech Tuesday" and "Family Chess Night" — two programs that emphasize problem solving, strategy and hands-on learning. "Tinker Time for Tots", meanwhile, invites preschoolers to explore, create and interact socially in an open, playful environment.

Adults aren’t left out. The "NSL Book Club" and "Novel Horizons Book Club" give readers a place to connect over stories and ideas — with in-person and Zoom options to meet a range of needs. A language class offered twice this month encourages peer-led conversation and cultural exchange for anyone interested in sharpening their language skills.

More information about each program, including registration where required, is available at northshelbylibrary.org. The full calendar is online under the “Month Calendar” section for both the North Shelby and Mt Laurel locations.