Oak Mountain's Ava LeBlanc competes for Miss Teen USA

× Expand Photo from Miss Teen USA Instagram page Miss Alabama Teen USA Ava LeBlanc, left, poses for a photo with Miss Arizona Teen USA Rachael McLaen and Miss Florida Teen USA Kennedie Clinton as they prepare for the Miss Teen USA competition in Los Angeles, California.

Ava LeBlanc will represent the state as Miss Alabama Teen USA 2024 Thursday night in Los Angeles.

LeBlanc, a sophomore at Auburn University from the Oak Mountain area, is majoring in marketing and plans to pursue a career in design, according to the Miss Teen USA site. She will join 50 other contestants on the stage to compete for the Miss Teen USA crown.

“The journey here has not always been easy, but I am blessed with an amazing family and a mom who has instilled a sense of determination in me to always reach for the stars,” LeBlanc said on the Miss Alabama Teen USA Instagram page. “Being a part of the Miss USA organization has given me so many opportunities to do just this, and I could not be more grateful.”

From teatime at The Biltmore hotel to enjoying the Santa Monica Pier and Universal Studios Hollywood, LeBlanc and the other contestants took in the sights as they geared up for thecompetition. They also got to know each other with events like the Miss Teen USA pajama party.

“It is incredible to see the positive impact women can have on each other in just a short amount of time,” LeBlanc said on Instagram.

LeBlanc also has been preparing for the big night with rehearsals, interviews and a sash ceremony.

Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the Miss Teen USA competition will air on The CW Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. central time. See all 51 contestants here.