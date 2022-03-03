Opening of 6th Annual Festival of Tulips at American Village set for March 6

The 6th annual Festival of Tulips held at American Village in Montevallo will open Saturday, March 5.

Since its debut in 2017, the festival has drawn large crowds, and last year's attendance was over 7,000.

Workers began prepping the tulip planting beds last November and planted bulbs in early December, including 2,000 bulbs in forty different varieties were planted.

Visitors can strolling through row after row of colorful blooms, taking photos, and picking flowers and bulbs to take home. The field of over 80,000 tulips, with replicas of some of America’s most historic places as a backdrop.

In addition to experiencing the tulips, visitors can take part in Colonial games, encounter patriots of the past, experience the Continental Army encampment, Colonial Chapel, Randall Museum and the National Veterans Shrine.

The newly opened West Wing of Independence Hall will be playing an original film “Choosing to be an American People.”

Admission is $5 and children 4 and under, veterans and active military are free. Tulips may be purchased for $2 each plus tax, bulb included. Drinks and American Village merchandise will also be available for sale at the tulip field.

The Festival of Tulips opens Saturday, March 5 and will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will continue through the month of March and hours and information will be updated at americanvillage.org.