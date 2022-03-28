Pinwheels for Prevention

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Handprints of clients that have completed counseling line the hallway downstairs at Owen’s House, the Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center in Columbiana on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Parent Involvement and Skills Committee of the Shelby County Children’s Policy Council chaired by Judge Jim Kramer, in partnership with Vineyard Family Services, Children's of Alabama, Central Alabama Wellness and Owen's House are collaborating on an event against child abuse.

The “Pinwheel Party for Child Abuse Prevention” will be held on Saturday, April 9 at Veteran's Park in Alabaster. From 10 a.m. until noon, the free event will feature the opportunity for signing a pledge to prevent child abuse, resource vendors and speakers.

There will be music, face-painting, vendors and more.

Pinwheels will be given away to promote awareness of the issue and will also be placed in the park.

The event will be followed by the Blue Ribbon BBQ fundraiser for Owens House at Siluria Brewing in Alabaster from noon to 4 p.m.