Pop-country singer dreams of big hits with new release

× Expand Photo courtesy of Renae Frederick. Natalie Kaye Robertson, left, and Lexi Frederick at O-Kaye Productions in Nashville. Frederick plans to attend Jefferson State Community College after she graduates from Chelsea, but said her main priority will be her music and improving her skill.

Renae Frederick said she’s proud and impressed with her daughter’s dedication to her craft.

Born with a cleft palate and hearing issues, Lexi Frederick is about to have her third single released on iTunes. “Bring Me Peace” is out April 8, along with her other original singles, “My Friend” and “Vacant” that were released in 2021.

With the help of her mom, Frederick has been pursuing her singing career for four years.

“To see her have this ability has just been incredible,” Renae Frederick said. “Just watching her work ethic, she puts in hours of practice daily. Just seeing her grow through this has just been unreal. I’m a proud mom.”

A senior at Chelsea High School, Frederick hopes to pursue a career as a pop-country singer in the future. As for the present, Frederick stays busy with school (where she is a member of the National Honor Society) and volunteering at Heavenly Smile food pantry.

Frederick began practicing with her voice coach, Natalie Kaye Robertson, owner and founder of O-Kaye Productions in Nashville, in 2018 following a softball injury.

“I’ve always loved to sing, but never really pursued it because I had to play volleyball,” Frederick said. “I was so focused on that, but got a knee injury and was never going to be able to play again. My mom had really encouraged me to sing and she finally started signing me up for some lessons and ever since then, music has been my focus.”

She began writing her own songs in 2020 then recorded her first EP in Nashville that includes “My Friend” and “Vacant,” both of which were released in 2021.

She also writes songs with her Uncle Derek, who helps her with her lyrics, which happened “out of the blue.” One day when she was at her grandmother’s house, he asked for her opinion on a song he had written.

“It was good, but there were definitely changes that could be made to make it better. Ever since we’ve just been writing songs,” she said.

Frederick travels back and forth to Nashville to meet with Robertson to practice her singing and work on the songs she writes, she said.

“She helps me with my songs, working on my dynamics and making sure they’re the best they can be,” Lexi said. “Whenever we feel like my songs are perfected, we go over to Nashville where we record and track my music.”

Frederick said her friends and family have been supportive of her career, pre-ordering and buying her songs when they’re released.

“They’ll post my pictures, share [my songs] with other people or their friends and will pre-order my songs,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of support from my friends to help me get there, [along with] my family, too.”

Frederick plans to attend Jefferson State Community College after she graduates from Chelsea, but said her main priority will be her music and improving her skill.

“If I were to go to a big university, it would be very hard to practice my music with the dorms and all the people,” she said. “I just want to take this as seriously as I can and really focus on myself and give it all I have. Hopefully, I’ll keep going back and forth to Nashville and get big.”