Shelby County Sheriff’s Office promotes Fondren, Hammac

× Expand Photos courtesy of Shelby County Sheriff’sOffice. Left to right: Fondren and Hammac.

Following the retirement of Deputy Chief Ken Burchfield, Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego announced the promotions of Capt. Jay Fondren and Capt. Clay Hammac to the rank of major effective Nov. 27.

He said the two men have decades of combined experience and leadership with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and said he knows they will continue to serve the citizens and employees with distinction.

Maj. Fondren will command the Administrative Division and the Jail Division. Maj. Hammac will command the Patrol Division, the Investigative Division, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and Compact 2020.

Maj. Fondren’s law enforcement career began in 1996, and he joined the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in January 2008 as a deputy sheriff. He served as a patrol deputy, a criminal investigator and a member of the multijurisdictional Crisis Negotiations Unit. He was appointed Division Commander of the Jail Division in August 2011. During his tenure in the Jail Division, he earned his Certified Jail Manager (CJM) certification through the American Jail Association. Under his command, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office became the first jail in Alabama to undergo and successfully meet accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operators (NIJO). In July 2018, Fondren was transferred to the role of Administrative Division Commander, where he has served since.

Maj. Hammac has been with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since 2004 when he began work as a patrol deputy. He was later transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division, during which time he served on the Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force. After his promotion to sergeant, Hammac served as patrol supervisor and was later promoted to the rank of lieutenant and served as the Assistant Division Commander of the Administrative Division. In 2015, he assumed command of Shelby County’s Drug Enforcement Task Force. During his command he was promoted to the rank of Captain and began additionally serving as the Executive Director of Compact 2020.

Submitted by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.