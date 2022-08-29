Singer records latest release at Mt Laurel studio

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Woody O'Neal. Spenser Olson, a contemporary Christian music singer/songwriter from Dallas, Texas, and resident of Birmingham, recorded the majority of his newest single “UR the One” with David Keith, at Keith’s studio in Mt Laurel. × 2 of 2 Expand Cover art courtesy of Woody O'Neal. Spenser Olson's album "UrtThe One'' cover art. Prev Next

When Spenser Olson was younger, he thought he was either going to be on the Disney Channel or the next pop star.

He was taking frequent vocal lessons, and in 2013 at age 11 he went to New York to be a part of the International Modeling & Talent Association convention, the largest gathering of its kind for international agents to scout new talent.

“That was the make or break for me,” Olson said.

The young songwriter made an impression on the judges. Competing against musicians much older than him, he placed fifth in the finals for songwriters with his song “Golden World.” The song talked about how the world is broken and he saw pain all around him, but that God would set all that right one day.

The new single he released this June, “Ur the One,” has a similar theme to that early song. That single — his first release in several years — was produced mostly by Olson himself, with vocals recorded by David Keith at Gintown Studios in Mt Laurel.

Olson said he wanted “Ur the One” to convey that no matter how crazy the world might seem and no matter how hard people might seek answers, for him it all circles back to Jesus.

“I wanted to release a youthful, catchy tune for this upcoming season with a simple message that will resonate deeply in listeners’ hearts,” Olson said. “It was birthed out of the times we live in and all the uncertainty. Whether you’re religious or not, everybody faces it. We’re all looking for the solution or where we go from here, and I wanted to write a song that could bring hope for this generation. There’s more to life than what we’re seeing now.”

It’s a message that has been planted in his heart for years. When he came back home to Dallas, Texas, at age 11 after the IMTA convention, he started helping lead and write music at a large church in the area, Prestonwood Baptist Church.

“I got plugged in with the church and a worship leader there brought me under his wing,” Olson said. “I started learning what worship leading was. It made me grow up quickly but made me learn a lot.”

By seventh grade, he was leading worship teams. In 2016, he released his first full-length album, “Your Love for Us.” Olson said his faith grew a lot in that season.

Then when he was 16, his family moved to Birmingham to the Dunnavant Valley area, and they’re now involved at Church of the Highlands. Olson is focusing on his music career full time, working now on producing the rest of the album that includes “Ur the One.”