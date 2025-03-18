Sisters in Service: The Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group

× 1 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 2 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir members sing during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 4 of 11 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir member Sally Yeilding sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 6 of 11 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir member Sally Yeilding sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 8 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 9 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir member and 380 resident Linda Lazar sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir member and 380 resident Candy Whitaker sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 11 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir director Amy Murphy sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

Founded in 1961, the Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group has become an integral part of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB), bringing the healing power of music to the community for over six decades. Initially a small group of women from Mountain Brook, the choir has expanded to include over 70 members from across the Birmingham area.

Amy Murphy, the choir's director since 2005, has shaped the choir into a unified collective. “We are the sum of sound,” Murphy said. “It’s not about one member; it’s about the collective effort, which parallels the league. It’s a collective effort for the collective good.” Murphy emphasizes that music is a universal language that bridges gaps and fosters emotional connections. “If someone has been touched by music, they have felt something they will always consider themselves a singer,” she added, highlighting the lasting impact of their performances.

The choir’s outreach plays a significant role in its mission, with performances often reaching underserved communities. Members perform at nursing homes, schools, shelters and memory care centers, where they connect with people who may not have access to such experiences. The choir’s work with organizations like the Exceptional Foundation in Homewood allows them to touch lives through music in places where it can make the greatest difference.

Candy Whitaker, who joined the choir in 2018, reflects on the profound impact of these performances. “The Lord said to go to the choral group,” she recalls, sharing the moment that led her to join. Although she struggled with stage fright, Whitaker found reassurance and confidence in the choir. “Amy was my vocal teacher. I know what she did would be perfectly done,” she said. Whitaker appreciates the support Murphy gives, allowing the choir to thrive as a cohesive unit. “It’s been the greatest gift I didn’t know I needed.”

One of the most rewarding aspects of their work is the way it brings people together. Whitaker notes, “I love the consistency of the mission to support every demographic, from children to elderly.” She highlights the magical moments that happen during performances, particularly in memory care settings. “When they start singing along, it’s just magical,” Whitaker said, emphasizing the connection between the choir’s music and the audiences they serve.

Lazar, who joined the choir in 2016, shares similar sentiments about the choir’s outreach. After living in the 280 area for nearly 40 years, she found solace in the choir’s commitment to making a difference. “If it hadn’t been for the choral group… I don’t know where I would be. They’ve been such a solid ground for me,” she reflected. Lazar’s most memorable moments involve visiting nursing homes and children’s homes. “When we go to the nursing homes or the children’s home, we get so much more out of it,” she said, appreciating the powerful impact of music in engaging people who may not have verbal abilities.

The choir's ability to connect on a deep emotional level was exemplified in one performance Lazar recalls, “The one incident that really stands out was when a gentleman, who hadn’t stood up in a long time, stood up to get a photo with us.” These moments of joy and recognition reinforce the choir’s mission of creating connection through music.

As the choir prepares for seasonal performances, the members continue to exemplify the spirit of service. Murphy’s leadership, combined with the choir’s commitment to outreach, ensures that their music continues to bring joy, healing and connection to the Birmingham community. Through their performances at nursing homes, schools and local events, the Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group remains a cherished part of the city's cultural fabric, making a lasting impact on those they serve.