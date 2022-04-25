Spann running for Shelby County Circuit Judge

Jonathan Spann has been a Shelby County resident for 15 years and said he is seasoned attorney ready to serve the people of Shelby County.

He is running to fill the position of Circuit Judge Corey B. Moore, who is not seeking reelection. Spann said he felt the timing was right.

"While I am saddened Judge Cory Moore will no longer be serving as our circuit judge, it is only with his blessing and the support of my family and friends I decided to run," he said. "I have the experience and qualifications necessary to fairly and correctly adjudicate the matters before the court. I truly believe I will be an asset to the legal community and citizens of Shelby County."

Spann has extensive experience in multiple areas of law and his firm, Morrison & Spann, is located Columbiana. He specializes in domestic and family law, civil litigation, criminal defense and probate law. A graduate of The Alabama School of Law, he has practiced law for 19 years, 18 of which have been spent in Shelby County.

Spann said he has conservative values, high integrity, and legal mind are an excellent fit for the people of Shelby County.

"My family and I have lived and worked in Shelby County for two decades," Spann said. "My daughter has been through the schools here. My son is currently in our church preschool, and he will start at the county school next year. I have spent the vast majority of my career here. I have a vested interest in the future and success of Shelby County. I have the skills necessary to be successful and positively contribute to the progress of our community. As a Christian conservative, I have a strong sense of duty to serve my community and uphold the rule of law. With that said, I would humbly ask for the citizens of Shelby County to vote for me on May 24."

Spann said ge promises to bring his commitment to honesty and fairness, professionalism, and experience, together with the highest ethical standard, to the judicial bench in service of the Circuit Court and the citizens that appear before him.

For more information, visit spannforjudge.com.