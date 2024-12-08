Spotlight: Dance South teaches every type of dancer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dance South Studio. Dancers at Dance South Studio in Chelsea practice their ballet.

Dance South Studio, located just off of U.S. 280 in Chelsea, has been serving the Shelby County community with excellence in dance education for over 35 years.

Established by Nena Maniscalco in 1989, Dance South began as an after-school program at Inverness Elementary School. Due to the increased demand for classes after just a few years, Maniscalco built a permanent facility in Chelsea.

Over the years, the dance company has grown tremendously. Their 9,100-square-foot facility has three large studio rooms featuring sprung floors, which provide safety and shock absorption to dancers; professional marley vinyl flooring, which is softer for dancers; and advanced audio equipment. Dance South offers a wide range of disciplines, including ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, acro and musical theater.

While most instruction takes place at the Chelsea studio, there are also classes available for the smallest dancers at Asbury United Methodist Church. Each class, from beginner to advanced levels, focuses on building proper technique, poise and coordination in a positive environment.

The studio’s curriculum caters to both recreational dancers and competitive teams, with some students also pursuing opportunities in local theater and school dance teams. Dance South’s annual recital, held at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, showcases its students in a professional, family-friendly production, emphasizing age-appropriate choreography, music and costumes.

Dance South provides a safe, supportive space for dancers of all ages. Prospective students and their families are welcome to tour the studio to explore the facility and learn more about the classes.

For more information, visit Dance South at 316 Foothills Drive or go to dancesouth.com.