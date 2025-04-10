Spotlight: Emmerke brings music to life through Events by Sherry

× Expand Sherry Emmerke

For Sherry Emmerke, music has always been more than just background noise — it has been a guiding force throughout her life. Raised in a musical family in Chelsea, she learned to play five instruments and was an active member of her high school band. Though her professional career led her into the hotel industry, her love for live music never faded. That passion ultimately led her to launch Events by Sherry, a business dedicated to booking and promoting local musicians.

A Hoover resident, Emmerke juggles her role as a hotel director of sales with managing Events by Sherry, where she helps solo artists, duos and full bands secure performance opportunities across the Birmingham metro area. She handles everything from booking and contracts to social media promotion, ensuring musicians not only find gigs but also grow their audiences.

“My job is to promote them, get them out there and get them playing,” Emmerke said. “I love helping musicians find opportunities, whether it’s a small acoustic set or a big event.”

Emmerke’s work extends beyond traditional venue bookings. She is passionate about supporting nonprofit organizations, using her industry connections to help plan fundraisers and benefit concerts. Two of her upcoming projects include Bikes for Kids and the Country Cattery, both set for May 17, where live performances will help raise funds for these causes.

Through Events by Sherry, Emmerke has built a network of talented musicians, many of whom juggle day jobs with their music careers — something she relates to firsthand.

“There are so many talented musicians in this area,” she said. “They just need the right opportunities to be seen and heard.”

For more information on Events by Sherry and upcoming shows, visit eventsbysherry.com.