Spreading love through the art of flowers

Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Tiffany Miller arranges Valentine's Day flowers at her shop called the Florist in Chelsea off of U.S. 280 in Chelsea.

Tiffany Miller, owner of The Florist in Chelsea, works hard to send beautiful arrangements to her customers during the Valentine’s Day shopping rush.

Miller previously worked as a flower delivery driver in Columbiana. Three years ago, she took a leap of faith and opened her own shop on Alabama 119.

“My favorite flowers may be tulips since they keep growing,” Miller said. “My flowers come from farms in Ecuador. Once a week, I get a case of flowers from the airport.”

Miller also shares her love of flowers with local schools. Last year, she partnered with Chelsea High School to create a pop-up shop where girls could choose their prom flowers. She donated a percentage of the profits back to the school.

When preparing for big events like dances or holidays, Miller has learned not to limit herself. Before Feb. 14, the flower shop receives more than 10 times the orders of a typical week, she said. To meet the demand, Miller enlists the help of her son and husband to ensure flowers arrive to everyone’s special someone on time.

“After 15 years, I still love delivering flowers and seeing the surprise on people’s faces when they realize someone thought about them,” Miller said.