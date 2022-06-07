The boots are back

× Expand Jeremy Villar

The Boots and Black Tie Gala is back for its 10th year.

After missing the last two years due to Covid, the event, which serves as a fundraiser for Special Equestrians, returns this year. It will take place Saturday, June 18 from 6-10 p.m. at Windwood Equestrian at 4848 County Road 11 in Pelham.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour featuring a riding exhibition by two Special Equestrian riders. B&A Warehouse will be cooking dinner onsite and guests can enjoy an evening of dancing, live music will take place, and a silent and live auction. A tribute will also be made to founder, Rita Mendel, who passed away last year.

“We go out to premier equestrian facilities and turn their arena into a dining room,” said Special Equestrian Executive Director Kathi Claybrook. Guests can wear their boots and be comfortable, but also get dressed up cocktail-style. Something about being in their boots, they are more relaxed and have fun.”

The past several events have taken place at Windwood Equestrian, which Claybrook said is a super nice facility, and also a wedding venue.

Special Equestrians began in 1985 at the stables at Oak Mountain State Park and moved to the campus of Indian Springs School in 1993. The program serves participants of all ages who have special needs including autism, cerebral palsy and those with physical disabilities. It has grown over the years and serves around 45 riders each week.

× Expand Jeremy Villar

“It’s really beneficial,” Claybrook said. “Those with issues such as cerebral palsy or gait problems can sit on the horses and improve their balance and gait and it also stimulates nerves and builds muscle. It’s pretty incredible what can happen on a horse.”

No one is turned away for financial reasons and Special Equestrians have scholarships available. The primary group of participants come from Shelby and Jefferson County, but some come from Tuscaloosa and Blount counties.

Tickets for the Boots and Black Tie Gala start at $150 and can be purchased at specialequest.org/events.