PHOTOS: Thousands visit 2025 Mt Laurel Spring Festival

1 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Danielle Hitt and her dog, Dolly, of the Chelsea Park community take a break with a crawfish po-boy sandwich at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
2 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People make their way through the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
3 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Artwork by Vallie Pate at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
4 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Finley Bernd of Homewood, Alabama, and Finley Wilson of Hoover, Alabama, show off their face art at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
5 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People make their way through the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
6 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
A birdhouse built by Michael Barratt of the Brook Highland community at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
7 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Nikki Donahoo shakes up a lemonade concotion at her Squeeze the Day booth at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
8 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Artwork by Vallie Pate at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
9 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Griffin Monroe of the Cahaba Heights community gets his picture taken with the Easter bunny at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
10 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People make their way through the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
11 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Chloe and Clara Winford paint butterflies at the Tippi Toes art station at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
12 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Randy Hunter entertains the crowd at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
13 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People hang out and listen to music at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
14 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People make their way through the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
15 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Gus Guiler of the Mt Laurel community tries to catch bubbles at the Mt Laurel Spring Fesitval on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
16 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People make their way through the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
17 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People take a turn on one of the carnival rides at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
18 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Milly Abrams of Chelsea, Alabama, and her bearded dragon, Daisy, at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
19 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Canes from Red's Customs Canes and Wood Crafts at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
20 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People check out items for sale by the Blue Feather Candle Co. at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
21 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People hang out and listen to music at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
22 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Pottery by Tracy Rouse at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
23 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Kids play on inflatables at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
24 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Artwork by Troy Goss was for sale at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
25 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People make their way through the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
26 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Chloe Welborn checks out items in the House Plant Collective bus at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
27 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
People make their way through the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
28 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Steve Diehl prepares to buy some kettle corn at the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
The sun was shining in the Mt Laurel community Saturday, making for a pleasant morning and afternoon for the community's spring festival.
More than 150 vendors were on hand to take over the streets in the town center with goods to sell, including woodwork, paintings, home decor, clothing, pet items, plants, baked goods, locally grown products and other types of artwork. There also were numerous food trucks and booths and live music throughout most of the festival, plus a play area with carnival rides, inflatables and face painting.
The Easter bunny also was on hand for photographs with whomever wanted one. The Mt Laurel Spring Festival is put on by ARC Realty, Ebsco and the town of Mt Laurel.