Tickets for 2022 Southern Voices Festival go on sale Jan. 18

Tickets for the 2022 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library go on sale Jan. 18 instead of Jan. 10 as originally planned.

This year’s festival features Steve Berry, a regular at the top of The New York Times, USA Today and Indie bestseller lists, as the keynote speaker. Berry was scheduled to be the keynote speaker in 2018 but had to cancel the day before he was supposed to speak after coming down with the flu.

Library officials are excited to line him up again for 2022, said Carrie Steinmehl, chairwoman for the festival, which will be Feb. 23-26. Berry is slated to speak on Friday, Feb. 25.

Writers coming to the authors’ conference on Saturday, Feb. 26, are Jason Mott (who just won the National Book Award for fiction last month), Jennifer Egan, Rachel Hawkins, Signe Pike, Peter Swanson and Kevin Wilson. Author Taylor Jenkins Reid originally was scheduled to speak but had to cancel, so Egan was added to the lineup in Reid’s place.

The musical feature for 2022 is the Live From Laurel Canyon show, a 90-minute retrospective of music and stories of some of the most influential artists of the 1960s and 1970s. The show, created by composer Brian Chartrand, is scheduled for Feb. 23-24.

The featured artist for the 2022 festival is quilter Cathy Fussell of Columbus, Georgia, who will give a free lecture at the library on Feb. 10.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. and will be available only online at hooverlibrary.org/sv and by phone at 205-444-7888. No mail orders will be accepted.

Festival organizers expect tickets to sell out early, but as long as tickets are available, they will be sold during regular hours at the Library Theatre box office (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday). Accepted forms of payment are cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express.

Here is the schedule for the festival:

2022 SOUTHERN VOICES SCHEDULE:

Feb. 10 — Quilter Cathy Fussell, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the theater level; free and open to the public; lecture at 6 p.m.

Feb. 23-24 — Live From Laurel Canyon, 7:30 p.m. each night in the Library Theatre; already sold out

Feb. 25 — An Evening with Steve Berry, 7 p.m. in the Library Theatre; $40 per person (limit of six tickets per person); reserved seating; reception included

Feb. 26 — Authors conference, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Library Theatre; $45 per person; reserved seating; lunch on your own, but attendees may pre-order a boxed lunch from East 59 Café by calling 205-518-6264 or by visiting east59.net/southernvoices

