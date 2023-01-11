Tickets go on sale Jan. 12 for 2023 Southern Voices Festival

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Public Library, Celestial Studios, Laura Foote Photography, Chris Gillett and Luis Noble. Elin Hilderbrand, top right, is the keynote speaker for the 2023 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama. Other authors scheduled to speak include, from top left, Vanessa Riley, Sarah Penner, Will Leitch, Ben Raines, Alka Joshi, Robin Peguero and Ashley Winstead.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 12, for the 2023 Southern Voices Festival, to be held Feb. 21-25 at the Hoover Public Library.

This year’s festival will feature a diverse lineup of authors who cover everything from historical fiction to romance, mystery, legal fiction, thrillers, suspense and nonfiction.

The keynote speaker on Friday, Feb. 24, is Elin Hilderbrand, who has written 28 novels, mostly romance novels set on Nantucket Island, where she resides in Massachusetts.

Writers scheduled to speak at the Saturday, Feb. 25, authors conference include Alka Joshi, Will Leitch, Robin Peguero, Sarah Penner, Ben Raines, Vanessa Riley and Ashley Winstead.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with a free reception for visual artist Sarah Garden Armstrong, and the musical act on Thursday, Feb. 23, is Miko Marks, who sings a mix of country, blues, soul and roots music.

Tickets to see Hildebrand and attend a book signing and reception with her afterward cost $40, while tickets for the Saturday authors conference are $45. Tickets for Miko Marks already are sold out.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. online at southernvoices.info, by phone at 205-444-7888 or in person at the Library Theatre box office 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Read more about each of the featured authors and artists here.