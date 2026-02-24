World Class Tae Kwon Do Inverness manager Wendy Fort

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wendy Fort. Wendy Fort

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: I’m a mom of two very talented and artistic daughters. My oldest is a junior at Montevallo studying theater and costume design, and my youngest is in the seventh grade. My husband, Jay, and I celebrated our 24th anniversary in September — but we’ve been together for over 30 years.

Q: What inspired you to work in tae kwon do education?

A: My oldest was diagnosed with sensory perception disorder at 4 years old. We were looking for something to take the place of occupational therapy. We found World Class TKD, and I just never left. I went from being a parent to being a student to being an employee once I earned my own black belt. It helped her, it helped our family and [it] became a home for me. I’m now a third-degree black belt.

Q: What’s something people may not know about you?

A: I’m working on a book about how the country makes difficult choices — and how people find strength in those outcomes. It’s set in the near future where the government uses computer modeling and AI to determine potential outcomes. It’s actually a set of three — a novel and two shorter stories — called “The Orbis Trilogy” and will be available on Amazon soon.

Q: What is something simple in your daily life that makes you happy?

A: Coffee. Period. Preferably before anyone asks me a question.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about living in the U.S. 280 area?

A: There’s a real sense of community here. It seems like I’m always running into someone I know when I’m out. That connection makes this feel like home.