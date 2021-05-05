PHOTOS: 2021 Regions Tradition Pro-Am

×

Logan McCool, 4, of Trussville, shows her mom, Candice, the golf ball she received after meeting professional golfers and local icons, like Kirby Smart, head football coach for the Georgia Bulldogs, Charles Barkley, former NBA and Auburn basketball player, and John Parker Wilson, former quarterback for the University of Alabama during Nick Saban’s first year as head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2007, during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.