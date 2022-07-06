PHOTOS: Old Glory Relay

×

Volunteers and veterans with Team Red, White and Blue bike along Patton Chapel Road with the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag as they make their way to Hoover City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.