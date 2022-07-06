PHOTOS: Old Glory Relay

1 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Representatives with the City of Vestavia Hills and Hoover and volunteers and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue carry the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag from Vestavia Hills City Hall to Homewood City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
2 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Representatives with the City of Hoover and Team Red, White and Blue carry the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag to Vestavia Hills City Hall from Hoover City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
3 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry passes the U.S. flag to a local veteran at Homewood City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
4 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Volunteers with Team Red, White and Blue and from Hoover run with the U.S. flag to Vestavia Hills City Hall from Hoover City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
5 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Volunteers and veterans with Team Red, White and Blue bike along Patton Chapel Road with the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag as they make their way to Hoover City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
6 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato carries the U.S. flag as he runs with other volunteers to Vestavia Hills City Hall from Hoover City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
7 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky and volunteers and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue depart Homewood City Hall carrying the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag as they head to downtown Birmingham during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
8 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky and volunteers and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue approach Five Points South carrying the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag as they head to downtown Birmingham during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
9 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky and volunteers and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue approach Five Points South as they make the handoffs carrying the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag as they head to downtown Birmingham during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
10 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Volunteers from Homewood and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue approach Five Points South carrying the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag as they head to downtown Birmingham during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
11 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and volunteers and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue carry the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag from Vestavia Hills City Hall to Homewood City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
12 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Representatives with the City of Hoover and Team Red, White and Blue carry the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag to Vestavia Hills City Hall from Hoover City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
13 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Spectators cheer as Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky and other volunteers and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue depart Homewood City Hall carrying the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag as they head to downtown Birmingham during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
14 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Representatives with the City of Vestavia Hills and Hoover and volunteers and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue carry the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag from Vestavia Hills City Hall to Homewood City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
15 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Volunteers from Homewood and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue approach Five Points South carrying the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag as they head to downtown Birmingham during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
16 of 16
Photo by Erin Nelson
Volunteers with Team Red, White and Blue and from Hoover run with the U.S. flag to Vestavia Hills City Hall from Hoover City Hall during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Volunteers and veterans helped bring the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag through Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and to Birmingham to complete the 3,100-mile trek of the Old Glory Relay. The Relay began in Washington, D.C., on May 25 and has traveled through 15 states before arriving in Birmingham for The World Games.