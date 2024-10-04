PHOTOS: 2024 Shelby County Band Showcase

1 of 2
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Oak Mountain flutes in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept, 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chelsea sousaphone players in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
The Chelsea High School and Oak Mountain High School marching bands strutted their stuff at the 2024 Shelby County Band Showcase.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chelsea brass players in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chelsea drum line in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chelsea drum major in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept.10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chelsea High School Hornet Pride marches into the stadium in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chelsea dance team members in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chelsea Hornet Pride color guard member n the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chelsea brass section in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Chelsea sax players in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Chelsea’s show was entitled "Heavy is the Crown.” The medley included songs like “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “The Edge of Glory,” “Vienna” and “Viva la Vida.” The Marching Hornet Pride is composed of over 160 members between the instrumentalists and auxiliary. While the majority of their performances happen during football game halftime shows, they also travel throughout the U.S. to perform in competitions with university bands.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Oak Mountain percussion section in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Oak Mountain flute section in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Oak Mountain drum line in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Oak Mountain color gaurd member in a prop cauldron in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Oak Mountain band members set the stage in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Oak Mountain drum majors prepare for their set in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Oak Mountain band in a custom hollywood prop cauldron in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Oak Mountain trombone and brass in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Drum major from Oak Mountain in the Shelby County Band Showcase in Herdmont Park on Sept. 10, 2024.
Oak Mountain’s show was entitled, “Imagine: Music of Dreams and Fantasy,” with selections from “Once upon a Dream,” “The Sorcerer's Apprentice,” Disney’s “Fantasmic!,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird.” At just over 300 members, the Spirit of Cahaba Band is the largest it has been since the school's founding. The group also brought along a special prop: a black cauldron fully equipped with its own fog machine, which was sent across the country by a Hollywood prop master.