PHOTOS: 2024 Shelby County Band Showcase

The Chelsea High School and Oak Mountain High School marching bands strutted their stuff at the 2024 Shelby County Band Showcase.

Chelsea’s show was entitled "Heavy is the Crown.” The medley included songs like “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “The Edge of Glory,” “Vienna” and “Viva la Vida.” The Marching Hornet Pride is composed of over 160 members between the instrumentalists and auxiliary. While the majority of their performances happen during football game halftime shows, they also travel throughout the U.S. to perform in competitions with university bands.

Oak Mountain’s show was entitled, “Imagine: Music of Dreams and Fantasy,” with selections from “Once upon a Dream,” “The Sorcerer's Apprentice,” Disney’s “Fantasmic!,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird.” At just over 300 members, the Spirit of Cahaba Band is the largest it has been since the school's founding. The group also brought along a special prop: a black cauldron fully equipped with its own fog machine, which was sent across the country by a Hollywood prop master.