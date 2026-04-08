2026 Derby and Dining fundraiser for Hoover schools foundation is May 1

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Debra Smith and Alethea Carter were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The Hoover City Schools Foundation’s second annual Derby & Dining fundraiser is set for Friday, May 1, at the Oris and Oak event center in Bluff Park.

The Kentucky Derby-themed event raises money to support the foundation’s grants to teachers for innovative classroom programs that enhance learning opportunities for children in Hoover City Schools.

Attendees will have a catered dinner, live and silent auctions and other activities throughout the night, which is set to go from 6 to 10 p.m. Derby attire is encouraged, and hats are welcomed.

“The Hoover community continues to show incredible generosity in supporting our students and teachers,” said Ann Marie Harvey, executive director of the Hoover City Schools Foundation. “Derby & Dining is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together for a fun evening while investing in innovative classroom programs that make a real difference for our students.”

The teacher grants allow educators to introduce creative projects and hands-on learning experiences in areas such as science, technology, engineering, math, the arts, literacy and other enrichment initiatives that extend beyond the traditional classroom, Harvey said.

For the second year, three educators will be awarded a Lasting Impression Award to honor Hoover teachers who embody dedication, innovation and excellence in education and make a lasting impression on their students and communities. Last year, 64 educators were nominated for the Lasting Impression Award, and this year, that number roughly doubled, said Merrick Wilson, executive director of communications for the school system.

Tickets for Derby & Dining are $125 each. Tables of eight are available for $1,000. The foundation also has sponsorship opportunities. For tickets or more information, visit hoovercsf.org or contact Harvey at 205-516-5600 or annmarie@hoovercsf.org.