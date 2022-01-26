47 OMIS students become published authors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cindy Warner. Approximately 47 newly published student-authors at Oak Mountain Intermediate School show off their works during a publishing party in December at OMIS.

After anxiously waiting for several weeks, 47 newly published student-authors finally got to see the inside of their book for the first time and show it off to their proud parents during a publishing party in December at Oak Mountain Intermediate School.

Fifth grade students in Chaney Klein and Jennifer Colburn’s classes worked on a six-week project during the first semester called “The Kleinburn Museum.” The cross-curricular English language arts project involved research, reading, creative writing, social studies, fine arts and technology, including lessons on internet safety and which sites were appropriate ones to conduct their research.

Klein said students began researching famous works of art and picked one that they thought spoke to them or they connected with in some way. Next, students researched the time period during which the painting was created and what was going on in the world that might have affected the subject or character of the painting.

“Students created names for the subjects in their paintings and wrote about what they might do on a typical day,” Klein said. “In a lesson on inference, students inferred what might have been going on in the mind of the person being painted in the stories.”

After extensive research and learning about the writing process and dialogue, the students drafted stories in which the character would either learn or teach a lesson, Klein said.

“A few examples of the morals in these stories are ‘You can find strength in nature,’ ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover,’ ‘Give yourself time,’ and ‘Never give up on your dreams,” she said.

Klein said the project required a lot of work leading up to the writing process. The students filled out graphic organizers and did research before creating a story on the person in the painting.

“Essentially, we began by choosing a piece to recreate, researching the time period and historical events going on, placing ourselves into the minds of our subjects, and creating an inference on what they might have been thinking. The stories came after all of this,” Klein said.

Klein said she published a book with a previous group of students and feels that the project helps with their writing stamina.

“It is easier for them to want to write when they see themselves as published authors,” she said. “I feel like the secret to teaching is to get the students really engaged. Once you get them excited, you can really see the learning start to take place.”

The students also did a recreation of the famous piece of art, replacing the subject of the painting with themselves. The photos of the art recreations are included on each student’s page of the published book, along with their story.

This part of the project is what impressed Jennifer Colburn, the other teacher helping to lead the project.

“What was amazing was that they were able to take a picture and interpret it into their own vision,” Colburn said. “It was awesome to see them take their learning to this next level.”

– Submitted by Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools.