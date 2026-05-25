A community steps up: How support lifted one local family through a child’s medical crisis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leigh Ann Wilson Bennett Wilson, 9, recovered from brain surgery and a 12-week absence from school after a routine scoliosis screening at Greystone Elementary led to the discovery of a Chiari malformation in 2024.

When 9-year-old Bennett Wilson participated in what was expected to be a routine screening to evaluate scoliosis at Greystone Elementary in 2024, his family had no idea the appointment would soon lead to brain surgery. But in the months that followed, what could have been an isolating and frightening experience became something else entirely: a powerful example of how a community can rally around one of its own.

After the initial screening revealed concerns beyond a spinal curve, Bennett was referred to Children’s Hospital for further testing. Doctors discovered he had a Chiari malformation, a structural condition in which part of the brain extends downward into the spinal canal. Imaging also revealed syringomyelia, a fluid-filled cavity within his spinal cord that was contributing to the curvature in his spine.

Within weeks, Bennett underwent posterior fossa decompression surgery to relieve pressure at the base of his skull and restore the normal flow of cerebrospinal fluid. He spent several days in the intensive care unit followed by a full week in the hospital.

While the diagnosis and surgery were overwhelming for Bennett and his family, the support that followed from their community quickly became a source of comfort and strength.

Students, teachers and parents from Greystone Elementary stepped in almost immediately. In the weeks following Bennett’s surgery, the Wilson family’s home filled with care packages and thoughtful surprises. Gift baskets arrived packed with puzzles, art projects, favorite snacks and cozy blankets. Bennett also received Alabama Crimson Tide gear, helping lift the spirits of a young sports fan who suddenly found himself confined to recovery at home.

Just as meaningful were the messages from classmates letting him know he was missed at school. Each note, drawing and delivery became a small reminder that he wasn’t going through the experience alone.

For Bennett — a child who loves sports and staying active — the recovery period was especially difficult. He was out of school for nearly 12 weeks and had to miss basketball season, one of the activities he enjoys most.

But encouragement continued to arrive in unexpected ways.

One of the most memorable gestures came from the Spain Park High School baseball team. A player organized for the entire team to sign a baseball bat specifically for Bennett. The bat, now displayed proudly in his room, quickly became one of his most treasured possessions.

For a young athlete recovering from brain surgery, the gift carried a powerful message: the bigger players were cheering him on while he worked to heal.

Gradually, Bennett began returning to normal activities. With follow-up care and clearance from his doctors, he was able to complete baseball season the next spring and is now participating again in non-contact sports.

Although his Chiari malformation has been successfully treated, Bennett continues to undergo regular MRIs and imaging. Doctors are also monitoring his scoliosis, and he currently wears a brace at night as part of ongoing orthopedic care.

Through the medical appointments, recovery challenges and uncertainty, Bennett’s family says the support around them made a lasting difference.

“Through it all, Bennett has remained positive, resilient and determined,” said his mother, Leigh Ann Wilson. “He has handled follow-up scans, doctor visits and physical limitations with maturity beyond his years. What could have been a frightening chapter instead became a testament to strength, faith, and the power of community.”

For the Wilson family, the experience left a lasting reminder that even in life’s most difficult moments, kindness from neighbors, classmates and friends can make an immeasurable impact.

And for Bennett, the signed baseball bat sitting in his room is a daily symbol that he never faced the challenge alone.