A mission that goes beyond the game: Former Division I athlete, educator E. Josiah Kenty is helping student-athletes build identity, life skills, financial freedom after sports

For E. Josiah Kenty, winning has never been confined to a scoreboard. The Birmingham native, former Division I athlete and award-winning educator has built a career — and a calling — focused on helping people thrive long after their athletic careers. Through education, public speaking, financial literacy and community-centered leadership, Kenty is redefining success and leaving a lasting impact on Birmingham’s next generation.

“At my core, I’m someone who cares deeply about people, identity and what happens when the uniform comes off but life keeps going,” Kenty said.

That philosophy is rooted in his upbringing. While enrolled in Ramsay High School’s IB World Studies program, Kenty helped relaunch a varsity football program that had been dormant for 35 years. He was voted team captain as a freshman and held that role throughout his four years at the school.

“Those experiences shaped how I view leadership today,” he said. “Leadership is rooted in consistency, character and service.”

His leadership on and off the field earned him a full athletic scholarship to Murray State University. However, during the second week of fall camp his freshman year, Kenty suffered a catastrophic knee injury, tearing four ligaments. He described rehabilitation as “more painful than the injury itself.”

E. Josiah Kenty now helps students and athletes thrive beyond sports through education, financial literacy and his Flip the Culture program, redefining success off the field.

While recovering, a chance encounter with a determined 70-year-old woman in physical therapy reshaped his perspective. “Her determination lit a fire in me,” Kenty said. Two years later, he returned to the field and delivered what he describes as the best spring game of his career. Despite the progress, coaching changes ultimately placed his scholarship in jeopardy.

“That was the moment my journey toward winning a championship off the field truly began,” he said.

Forced to confront life beyond football, Kenty immersed himself in campus leadership, personal development and service. Reflecting on that period, he said he lacked the guidance many athletes need during major transitions.

“What I wish I had during that period was someone who believed in my dream to play the game forever and was willing to help me build a game plan for life beyond the sport — without forcing me to choose between the two,” Kenty said. “I didn’t need my dream dismissed or rushed. I needed it honored while also … expanded. I needed psychological frameworks that helped me make sense of the identity shift, the loss of structure and the pressure to ‘figure it out’ without a playbook.”

He graduated from Murray State with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in organizational communication, carrying with him a deeper understanding of the challenges athletes face when competition ends.

Those experiences laid the foundation for Flip the Culture, Kenty’s athlete development initiative. “Transitioning out of Division I athletics was one of the most challenging seasons of my life,” he said. “I lacked language, structure and support for what I was experiencing internally.”

Flip the Culture focuses on developing “the player, the person and the plan,” helping athletes build identity, life skills and financial awareness while they are still competing. Kenty said the program is designed to help athletes translate the strengths sports instill into life beyond the field.

“Sports taught me the will not to quit,” he said. “Football, in particular, gave me discipline, resilience, accountability and a standard for excellence. It taught me many of the essentials of life. But when the transition came, there was no system in place to help me translate those internal skill sets into life beyond the field.”

He added that, unlike athletics, life after sports often lacks structure. “In sports, coaches and support staff handled the analytics. They broke down film, tracked performance and gave clear feedback. My job was to study what was presented and execute,” Kenty said.

Kenty’s impact has been especially visible in education. After the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted his public speaking work, he turned to teaching in Kentucky. In his first year, he was named teacher of the year.

“I was a rookie in the profession but a professional in connecting with people and building culture,” he said.

His energetic approach — greeting students with music each morning — quickly gained national attention on social media, generating millions of views and transforming school culture. Parents and students began arriving early simply to be part of the experience.

Now back in Birmingham, Kenty continues that work on a broader scale. As a lead instructional facilitator for the Financial Freedom Project, he helps integrate financial literacy into Birmingham City Schools.

“Financial literacy isn’t just about money. It’s about freedom, choice and empowerment for our communities,” he said.

A certified financial education instructor, Kenty is intentional about ensuring student-athletes gain tools that protect their futures beyond sports. He also serves as an ACT tutor in Birmingham City high schools through the Birmingham-based nonprofit College Admissions Made Possible.

Beyond classrooms and auditoriums, Kenty maintains a strong presence on social media and collaborates with national brands, including Walmart. He is deliberate about the message he promotes.

“I want every platform I touch to remind people that they are more than their performance,” he said.

That message is central to his book, “OVERTIME: How to Win a Championship in Life.” “‘OVERTIME’ is about ownership,” Kenty said. “When the clock resets, so does responsibility.”

Today, success for Kenty is no longer measured by accolades. “I measure success by the principles I stand on while operating in my purpose,” he said.

Looking ahead, Kenty remains committed to Birmingham. His goal is to expand Flip the Culture and continue developing “whole people, not just performers.” In doing so, he is proving that the most meaningful victories take place not under stadium lights but in classrooms, communities and lives transformed.