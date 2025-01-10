Accolades: Area high schools earn honors for AP scores

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Students at Spain Park High School study in an Advanced Placement class.

Several area high schools earned honors from The College Board, which administers the Advanced Program (AP) tests.

Oak Mountain High School earned a Gold distinction from the College Board. The school had 68% of seniors who took at least one AP exam during high school, 48% of seniors scoring a 3 or higher (out of a possible 5) on at least one AP exam and 13% of seniors who took five or more AP exams.

The College Board’s AP Program allows high school students to take college-level coursework and potentially earn college credit.

Chelsea High School was named to the 2024 AP Honor Roll with a Silver distinction. The school had 55% of seniors who took at least one AP exam, 33% of seniors scoring a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam and 18% of seniors who took five or more AP exams.

Spain Park High School also achieved the group’s Silver distinction for its commitment to academic excellence during the 2023-24 school year.

“Being recognized by the AP School Honor Roll is a tremendous honor and a testament to our school's dedication to empowering our students to excel academically,” Spain Park Principal

Amanda Esslinger said. “This achievement showcases the dedication and effort of our teachers and students in meeting high standards and achieving success."

Last year, 430 Spain Park students completed over 1,095 AP exams, with 85% earning a score of 3 or higher. The school currently offers 24 AP courses taught across 54 sections.