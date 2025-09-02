Accolades: Chelsea’s Millers lift North to all-star win

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lee Miller. Chelsea High’s Luke Miller, left, and his father, Chelsea Coach Lee Miller, after the 2025 North-South All-Star Game in Montgomery.

Chelsea High School’s Lee and Luke Miller turned the 2025 North-South All-Star Game in Montgomery into a family highlight. Lee, the Hornets’ longtime boys soccer coach, guided the North squad from the sideline, while his son Luke earned MVP honors in a 3-1 win. The senior midfielder assisted on the opening goal and later doubled the North’s lead with a direct free kick from just outside the box in the 46th minute — the only player in the match with multiple goal contributions.

AP success at OMHS

Oak Mountain High School students achieved record success on Advanced Placement exams in 2025. A total of 442 students took 1,041 AP exams, with 82% earning a score of 3 or higher — a 6% increase from last year. This marks the school’s highest AP pass rate to date.

Briarwood promotes Durkin

Briarwood Christian School has named Matt Durkin as assistant high school principal for grades 9-10. Durkin brings more than 15 years of experience in education, athletics, and student mentorship, including coaching at the high school and collegiate levels. He is in his third year overall at Briarwood. He holds a master’s degree in education from North Carolina State University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut.

Briarwood alum REPS USA

Briarwood Christian School graduate Anderson Moore earned a spot on Team USA’s roster for the World Lacrosse Men’s U20 Championship, held Aug. 15-24 in Jeju Island, South Korea. His selection marked a milestone — he is believed to be the first player from Alabama to compete for a U.S. lacrosse team at any level.

Moore was the nation’s No. 1 goaltender recruit as a senior at Briarwood and has spent the past two years as a standout at Georgetown University, where he was named the Big East Freshman of the Year and an honorable mention All-American.