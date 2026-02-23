ACCS unveils mobile career exploration trailers at Columbiana Middle School

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools Prev Next

Columbiana Middle School hosted a ribbon cutting Feb. 18 for the Alabama Community College System Innovation Center’s new mobile career exploration trailers.

The ACCS Innovation Center unveiled three Haulmark mobile training trailers during the event. Each trailer is equipped with two Tenstar simulators, providing access to more than 20 simulations in areas such as construction, transportation, agriculture and emergency services.

The simulators use virtual scenarios to allow students to explore different career paths while developing skills such as decision-making, focus and situational awareness in a controlled setting.

The trailers are aligned with the state’s Skills for Success initiative and are designed for use by middle school and high school students. In addition to school visits, they can also appear at community and state-sponsored events.

ACCS officials said the mobile units are intended to connect classroom learning with workforce opportunities by bringing hands-on career exploration directly to students across Alabama.