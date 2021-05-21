Anderson coming ‘home’ to Chelsea Park Elementary

Students at Chelsea Park Elementary will see a familiar face when school begins in the fall. Mary Anderson, who served as the assistant principal at CPES for six years, left last year to take the principal position at Helena Elementary, is coming back.

She will take over for Jennifer Galloway, who has been principal at CPES for the past four years, as she moves to an HR supervisor position with Shelby County Schools.

Anderson said she is beyond excited to be named the new principal of CPES and can’t wait to see all of the familiar faces that she has missed so much and looks forward to meeting new families.

“I have always considered the people at Chelsea Park part of my family, and I am blessed to be given the opportunity to return to the place I love so dearly,” she said.

Anderson and her family have lived in Chelsea since 2014 and she served as the assistant principal at Chelsea Park for six years before taking on the role of principal at Helena Elementary last July.

“I have a passion for education and helping others become successful,” she said. “I look forward to working with all of the teachers, staff, parents, and students at CPES to ensure the students of Chelsea receive the best education possible for years to come.”

Superintendent Lewis Brooks honored the 2020-21 support personnel of the year and said they are “the heart of who we are as a school district.”

“We honor the support personnel winners from all categories who have all risen to the occasion to make this a great school year for our kids,” he said.

The winners were:

Finance: Misty Lewter, bookkeeper at Wilsonville Elementary School

CNP: Samantha Bailey, food service manager at Columbiana Middle School

Instruction: Brad Manley, behavioral aide at Linda Nolen Learning Center

Maintenance: Walter Rowser, maintenance technician a Inverness Elementary

Transportation: Chris Wilson, bus driver at Calera Intermediate School

Secretarial: Tonya Vick, secretary at Career Technical Education Center (CTEC)

Nursing: Beth Stone, nurse at Oak Mountain Middle. Stone was also named the overall support person of the year

Custodial: Bradley Rhodes, custodian at Calera Elementary

Lewis said that 13 school nurses were named support person of year at their respective schools.

Two first year teachers were also honored during the meeting:

Josh Bennefield, a 5th grade teacher at Montevallo Elementary and

Courtney Borden, Linda Nolen Learning Center

The board also approved:

Additional textbooks for advanced math for grades 9-12.

Kyle Dudley as the Principal for Shelby County HS. He has recently been serving as the assistant principal as Oak Mountain High School

An agreement between SCS and the city of Montevallo to construct a storm shelter on school property owned by the Board of Education

A project at Elvin Hill elementary for exterior renovation in the amount of $242,026.00

Purchase of HVAC equipment to Johnstone Supply for $109,375.92

The next meeting board meeting will be June 10 at noon at Shelby County Instructional Services Center in Alabaster.