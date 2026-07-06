Andrew Gunn elected superintendent as Shelby County Schools faces rapid growth

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Andrew Gunn has been elected superintendent of Shelby County Schools, where he will take over a district of roughly 20,000 students across 31 schools when outgoing Superintendent Lewis Brooks retires in early 2027.

On the same ballot that measured Shelby County voters’ vision for the future, a longtime educator emerged with a mandate that now stretches across one of Alabama’s largest school systems. Andrew Gunn has been elected superintendent of Shelby County Schools, placing a career educator at the helm during a period defined by rapid growth, shifting classroom needs and evolving expectations for public education.

Gunn’s election marks a transition for a district serving roughly 20,000 students across 31 schools. With no Democratic challenger advancing to the general election, the Republican primary effectively decided the next superintendent, setting up a leadership change that will allow Gunn to spend the next several months learning from outgoing Superintendent Lewis Brooks. Brooks is expected to retire in early 2027 after nearly a decade in the role of Shelby County Schools’ superintendent.

For Gunn, the election’s outcome carries both gratitude and a sense of responsibility grounded in service to students and families across the county.

“I am honored and grateful that the voters of Shelby County have placed their trust in me to lead Shelby County Schools,” Gunn said. “It is a tremendous responsibility, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the students of Shelby County.”

A TRANSITION CENTERED ON LISTENING

Before officially stepping into the role, Gunn said his focus is on learning directly from the communities he will soon serve. Over the coming months, he plans to visit schools across the district, meeting with students, teachers, administrators and families to better understand local needs and experiences.

“I look forward to the next several months of working directly with Dr. Lewis Brooks during this transition period leading up to my swearing-in in January,” Gunn said. “Over the coming months, I will be visiting with students, teachers, school leaders and stakeholders in every community served by Shelby County Schools. I hope to learn more about their experiences within our school system and gain a deeper understanding of the unique needs of each community.”

That emphasis on visibility and communication was central to Gunn’s campaign, where he focused on leadership presence and building a shared vision across the district.

TEACHERS AND TRUST AT THE CENTER OF HIS MESSAGE

Throughout the campaign, Gunn consistently highlighted teacher support and school culture, arguing that educators should be trusted as professionals and given flexibility in their classrooms.

“We have to treat our teachers unequivocally as professionals,” Gunn said.

His message reflected a broader focus on strengthening classroom environments through trust, autonomy and clearer support systems. He also emphasized the importance of strong relationships between district leadership and educators as a foundation for student success.

LEADING WITH A PARENT'S PERSPECTIVE

Gunn has said his approach to decision-making is shaped in part by his role as a father. He emphasized that perspective as central to how he evaluates district priorities and long-term planning.

“As a father of four children who are either currently attending or will one day attend Shelby County Schools, I will strive to view every decision through the lens of a parent and carefully consider how those decisions impact the families we serve,” Gunn said.

That philosophy also connects to his broader emphasis on trust between schools and families.

“It is imperative that we maintain the trust that has been built with our parents and stakeholders as we educate and care for the children of Shelby County every day,” Gunn said. “When my time comes to lead this school system, I want to assure our parents that when they drop their children off at school each morning, we will do everything in our power to care for the child before we educate the student.”

A DISTRICT NAVIGATING GROWTH AND CHANGE

Expand Photo by David Leong. Andrew Gunn, a father of four children who attend or will attend Shelby County Schools, plans to visit every school in the district over the coming months to meet with students, teachers and families ahead of his January swearing-in.

Shelby County Schools is one of the largest school systems in Alabama and continues to face pressures tied to population growth, staffing demands and shifting expectations around technology, mental health support and workforce readiness.

Those themes surfaced repeatedly during a public candidate forum hosted at Jefferson State Community College’s Valleydale campus by the Shelby County Reporter and Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, where Gunn and fellow candidate Joel Dixon outlined their visions for the district’s future.

Gunn emphasized the importance of maintaining human connection in classrooms as technology becomes more embedded in education.

“We are entering an age … where we do not know what is authentically real,” Gunn said. “We cannot lose sight of human connection in our classrooms.”

He also expressed concern about excessive screen use among younger students, while acknowledging the role technology plays in modern instruction. His focus remained on preserving direct engagement between teachers and students as a core element of learning.

COMMUNITY CONFIDENCE IN NEW LEADERSHIP

Support for Gunn’s election has come from across the district, including parents and alumni who say his experience within Shelby County Schools gives them confidence in his leadership.

“As the parent of two boys who are going to grow up in Shelby County Schools and an Oak Mountain High School graduate myself, I have full trust that Andrew Gunn will be an incredible superintendent,” said Amber Joiner. “I am excited to see him lead Shelby County Schools into the next chapter of continued growth and success.”

Her comments reflect a sentiment echoed by supporters who see continuity, familiarity and district experience as strengths during a period of transition.

PREPARING FOR A LEADERSHIP HANDOFF

Gunn’s election comes as Brooks prepares for retirement in early 2027 after serving since 2018. The transition period ahead is expected to include close collaboration between outgoing and incoming leadership, as district priorities and long-term planning continue.

Across Shelby County Schools, leaders are preparing to address ongoing challenges that include staffing needs, school capacity in fast-growing areas, and continued investment in academic programs and student support services.

Throughout his campaign, Gunn emphasized collaboration, transparency and consistent communication as essential tools for navigating those challenges.

LOOKING AHEAD

As he prepares to formally assume the role, Gunn has returned repeatedly to a simple framework for leadership built on listening, supporting educators and focusing on students.

The months ahead will include visits to schools, meetings with stakeholders and continued engagement with families across the district as he begins shaping his priorities for the system he will soon lead.