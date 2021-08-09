Annexation discussion to be held Aug. 17

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris

An event sponsored by friends of Dunnavant Valley Greenway, Inc. about the potential annexation into the city of Chelsea will take place next week. The What’s the Buzz about Annexation? event will take place Tuesday Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Double Oak Community Church, 115 Olmsted Street in Mt Laurel.

Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins and Shelby County Superintendent of Education Dr. Lewis Brooks will be on hand to discuss what impact the proposed annexation by the city of Chelsea may have on neighborhoods in the Dunnavant Valley. A question and answer period will follow.

Masks are encouraged per CDC guidelines.