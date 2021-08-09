Annexation discussion to be held Aug. 17

An event sponsored by friends of Dunnavant Valley Greenway, Inc. about the potential annexation into the city of Chelsea will take place next week. The What’s the Buzz about Annexation? event will take place Tuesday Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Double Oak Community Church, 115 Olmsted Street in Mt Laurel.

Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins and Shelby County Superintendent of Education Dr. Lewis Brooks will be on hand to discuss what  impact  the  proposed  annexation  by  the  city  of  Chelsea  may  have  on  neighborhoods  in  the  Dunnavant  Valley.  A  question  and  answer period will follow.  

Masks are encouraged per CDC guidelines.