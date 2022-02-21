Another resignation at BCS, school community takes steps to be heard

After several weeks of changes and communications for the Briarwood Christian School community, another member of the school’s leadership team has resigned.

Upper School Director of Curriculum & Instruction Ben Haindel turned in his resignation the week of Feb. 15. Haindel said he plans to finish out this school year but told 280 Living he has accepted a job as a principal for the 2022-23 school year in Jackson, MS that will be closer to family.

Haindel is now the third person in BCS leadership that will not return for the next school year. Superintendent Stephen Steiner resigned on Jan. 25, and the contract of principal Dr. Shawn Brower is not being renewed for the upcoming school year, which has been the most controversial decision by the church leaders.

Here is a recap of events over the past several weeks:

Jan 25: BCS Superintendent Stephen Steiner resigns

Jan. 30: An email to the BCS school community from Briarwood Presybterian Church Pastor Jim Alexander acknowledged Steiner’s “unexpected resignation” and stated that Brower had not been fired nor placed under a gag order, but stated he had not returned his intent to return form. It also stated that “Dr. Brower was informed at the earliest stage possible that he would not be offered a contract for the 2022-23 academic year.”

Jan. 30: Brower stated in a letter sent to BCS families that it came as a surprise to him that his contract was not renewed and that he had every intention of returning to Briarwood based on the submission of his timely response of his intent to return form and said he was saddened by the decision.

Jan. 31: Alexander sends a second email offering a “sincere public apology to Brower for an inaccurate statement in the previous communication and that he did submit his intent to return form on Jan. when the time was extended due to technological issues encountered in submitting the forms.”

Feb. 8: The Session (elders) met and voted to uphold the decision to not renew Brower’s contract, but said they would meet again to discuss any possible mishandling of the decision bylaws, etc.

An elder meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22. There is supposed to be discussion of any possible mishandling of the decision regarding Brower. The decision came directly from church leaders, and the school board was not informed until after the fact.

In regards to Brower’s departure, many in the Briarwood community are seeking answers and want to know the truth about why his contract was not renewed..

After trying to go about things the right way, parents and others decided to take measures to make sure their voices were heard. A 74-page packet signed from “The Briarwood Community,” dated Feb. 6, 2022 was given to many church elders at Briarwood Presbyterian Church before their last meeting on Feb. 8.

It asks the church elders to investigate the situation surrounding Brower’ termination and states that parents, faculty and staff have deep concerns regarding the manner in which decisions may have been made.

“There are also concerns that communications were not handled in a manner above reproach with complete truth and transparency,” the cover letter read. “As a result, the very people whom the school is intended to minister have sadly lost trust and developed a tainted view of the church… and perceive pride, manipulation, secrecy, dishonesty and abuse of power by church leaders.”

Included in the packet is a call of action for the church elders with a list containing dozens of questions they would like to be investigated. Some include:

Was proper protocol followed and what were the primary factors for Brower’s effective termination? Was that information hidden from the school board?

Is the current structure the best for the school and should the school board have more oversight and authority?

Was Brower’s contract held in 2021 and if so, why, and was the school board involved in the decision?

What evidence was given to those who made the decision not to renew Brower’s contract?

Were teachers, school administrators and staff inquired about their view of Brower’s performance as related to his position of leadership?

Were staff interviewed regarding tensions between Steiner and Brower?

A copy of the school’s by-laws were included and sections were highlighted that “clearly provide that the school board has authority over the business of the school, particularly as it pertains to this situation.” There are concerns that the by-laws were not followed in the effective termination of Brower.

Section 2.01 states that the property and business of the school shall be managed by its own school board. Section 3.01 states that a committee does not have the authority to act on behalf of the school board and a committee conducts its work and makes recommendations to the school board for approval.

Section 7.01 states that the superintendent shall manage the affairs and direct the work and employees of the School, subject to and in accordance with the directions of the Board.

A former BCS school board member stated they witnessed the by-laws not being followed and said they were “ignored and circumvented by church leadership and believes the current distress is directly related to that.”

Brower’s qualifications and character endorsements from individuals including former leaders and teachers at BCS were included, along with letters from current and former BCS faculty and current BCS parents and comments from the student created petition at change.org were also included.

Multiple attempts have been made by 280 Living to contact church leaders, but no response has been received.