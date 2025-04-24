Area students awarded National Merit scholarships

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Spain Park National Merit Scholarships semifinalists, National Recognition for Hispanic Scholars and National Recognition for African-American Scholars gather for a ceremony in the school's library. Pictured left to right: Tracy Li, Emily Njau, Trevor Gakunga, Noah Smith, David Johnson, Carmen Britt, Rebecca Stafford, Sofia Contreras, Michael Allen, Julia Daigle and Xuyang Chen.

Two students from the U.S. 280 corridor have been named recipients of National Merit Scholarships, the prestigious scholarship program for students nationwide.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced winners of its corporate-sponsored scholarships earlier this week.

Tracy Li, a senior at Spain Park High School, earned a National Merit Southern Company Scholarship. Li plans to pursue a career in finance.

Logan William Price, a senior at Oak Mountain High School, was awarded the National Merit Truist Scholarship. Price plans to study engineering.

Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.

These scholarships are part of the first wave of awards announced in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, which will ultimately provide scholarships to over 6,900 students nationwide. Winners were selected based on their outstanding academic records, SAT scores, leadership roles, and extracurricular achievements.