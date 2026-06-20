Arts Alive debuts with color, creativity and community spirit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Oak Mountain High School student Lucas Joiner works on a live painting during the inaugural Arts Alive event at The Grande Hall in Columbiana on April 23, starting with a blank canvas and completing an original work as attendees watched.

From live painting and jazz music to student performances and culinary creations, the inaugural Arts Alive event transformed The Grande Hall in Columbiana into a celebration of creativity and student achievement across Shelby County Schools.

Hosted by the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation on April 23, the evening brought together students, educators, families and community supporters for a showcase designed to highlight the arts while raising funds to support local classrooms and educational opportunities.

What began as an idea among Foundation board members quickly evolved into one of the organization’s most ambitious new initiatives.

“In 2023, our Foundation board began dreaming about how to deepen our impact and expand support for the mission of the Education Foundation,” Executive Director Bethany Ivey said. “From those conversations, Arts Alive was born.”

The event opened with a reception featuring student artwork displays, live music by the Oak Mountain High School Jazz Band and a silent auction filled with unique student-createdpieces. Guests browsed paintings, quilts, custom artwork and even a 3D-printed bronze bust of Superintendent Lewis Brooks while mingling throughout the venue.

Adding another layer of creativity to the evening, students worked on live painting demonstrations during the event. Anna Schultz and Lucas Joiner of Oak Mountain High School were among those who started with blank canvases and completed original works as attendees watched their artistic process unfold in real time.

Dinner also highlighted student talent and collaboration. Desserts were created with assistance from career technical education students at Oak Mountain High School, among others. Student ambassadors from Oak Mountain High were among those who helped serve guests throughout the evening.

Following dinner, the stage became the centerpiece of the celebration as students from across the district showcased their talents through music, dance, theater and performance art.

Vocal performers Riley West of Chelsea High School and Ainslee Helm of Oak Mountain High School were among those who demonstrated the range of talent represented throughout Shelby County Schools. Sam Trammell of Oak Mountain High School performed guitar and vocals, and additional performances by students from across the district rounded out the evening’s entertainment.

While the evening centered on celebrating the arts, Foundation leaders emphasized the broader impact the organization has on classrooms across the district. Through its Inspire the Journey classroom grant program, the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation has awarded more than $50,000 annually during the past two years to help teachers create innovative learning experiences for students.

Several educators spoke during the program about how Foundation support has benefited their schools and classrooms. Krista Bender of Oak Mountain Intermediate shared stories about how grants have encouraged creativity, curiosity and student engagement, as did educators from several other Shelby County schools.

For Ivey and other organizers, Arts Alive represented more than a fundraiser. It was an opportunity to celebrate the many ways students express themselves both inside and outside the classroom.

“We want to celebrate these students,” Ivey said.