Back to school for the 280 corridor: New faces, upgrades, pride greet students in new school year

Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Elementary School. Wendy Cespedes is the new principal at Oak Mountain Elementary School for 2025-26. Expand Photo by Tim Stephens. Athletic facilities at Spain Park High School are getting a facelift for the 2025-26 school year, including new stadium lights at Jaguar Stadium and a new $1 million locker room. Expand Staff photo. A new state law limits student cellphone use during the school day. The policy varies depending on the student’s age and school.

Wendy Cespedes calls it “coming home.”

After 25 years living in the U.S. 280 community, the new principal of Oak Mountain Elementary says stepping into the role this year feels like returning to her roots — surrounded by familiar faces from church, summer camps and classrooms where she once taught.

“I am just so excited to have this opportunity,” Cespedes said. “I live here and it is so fun for me because so many of the familiar faces are either from church or in the past when I was a teacher here at Forest Oaks. Everyone is excited to be here. Their enthusiasm is infectious.”

Her arrival at Oak Mountain Elementary is just one of many changes awaiting students as schools along the 280 corridor open for the 2025-26 year — from new leadership across campuses to building upgrades, program options and recognition for excellence at Briarwood Christian.

NEW PERSONNEL

Cespedes was named principal at Oak Mountain Elementary School after 13 years of experience in education. She previously served as principal at Montevallo Elementary School and as assistant principal at Vincent Elementary. She also taught second grade at Mt Laurel and Forest Oaks Elementary schools.

“I am just so excited to have this opportunity,” Cespedes told 280 Living. “I think what is unique to Oak Mountain Elementary is everyone is excited to be here. They all seem so welcoming to me, and I am really thankful for that.”

Cespedes will take the role formerly held by Jan Curtis, who was recently named coordinator of instruction for the county. Cespedes credits Curtis for adequately preparing her for the new role at OMES.

“I am so grateful for her for really going above and beyond,” Cespedes said.

For Cespedes, the chance to lead a school in the area around her residence for the last two-and-a-half decades was a dream come true.

Other new faces within the district include:

Ashli Polizos was named principal at Oak Mountain Middle School. Polizos is a National Board Certified teacher with more than 19 years of experience in education. She previously served as assistant principal at Oak Mountain Middle.

Dr. Ken Thornbrough was named principal at Shelby County High School. He has more than 23 years of experience and previously served as assistant principal at Chelsea Middle School.

Bethany Aultman was named assistant principal at Shelby County High. Aultman has more than 10 years of experience and previously served as a special education program area specialist.

Cynthia Monroe is the new principal at Wilsonville Elementary School. Monroe, who has more than 21 years in education, served as assistant principal at Oak Mountain Elementary for the past four and a half years.

Kristen Glover and Rachael Shepherd were named assistant principals at Oak Mountain Middle School during the July 10 Shelby County Board of Education meeting. Glover was assistant principal at Helena Middle School and has 14 years of experience. Shepherd was most recently a special education teacher at Helena High School.

James Marshall was named assistant principal at Chelsea Middle School. Marshall has roughly 18 years of experience and has taught seventh and eighth grade social studies at Chelsea Middle since 2008. He has also coached football, basketball, cross-country and baseball.

Expand Photo by Tim Stephens. Athletic facilities at Spain Park High School are getting a facelift for the 2025-26 school year, including new stadium lights at Jaguar Stadium and a new $1 million locker room.

NEW UPGRADES

Students returning to Chelsea High School will notice a new entrance and updated office additions. Principal Brandon Turner said the changes will improve both aesthetics and functionality.

“It is a larger area and more accommodating,” Turner said. “We are very thankful for the BOE for providing us with that.”

The project was completed at the end of May. The office space was also remodeled and a new conference area added.

Additional ongoing capital improvements include:

Parking lot expansion and re-striping at Inverness Elementary School, funded through the Lt. Governor’s Grant and Board of Education

Playground resurfacing and upgrades at Mt Laurel Elementary, through a grant from the PTO and BOE

Sealcoating and striping in the car rider lane and track at Chelsea Middle School

At Spain Park High School, a $1.08 million renovation of locker rooms serving more than 600 student-athletes is underway, with construction scheduled to continue through September 2025.

New lights at Spain Park’s football field are set to debut for the Aug. 29 home opener against Hoover. Berry Middle School’s athletic facilities will also receive new restrooms and storage, with completion slated for spring 2026.

Spain Park High students also now have access to the Automotive Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center. The hands-on program trains students in automotive repair and technical skills, preparing them for careers in Alabama’s growing auto industry. Enrollment begins with 43 students and is expected to reach about 100 by the third year.

NEW HONORS

Briarwood Christian School has earned the Exemplary Accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), the highest level awarded by the organization. The accreditation reflects excellence in governance, leadership, school viability, student learning, spiritual formation and school culture.

This is Briarwood’s first year receiving the designation. Enrollment for the 2025–26 school year is trending up, with 1,750 students enrolled from early childhood through 12th grade. The first day of school is Aug. 12.

NEW CELLPHONE RULES

Expand Staff photo. A new state law limits student cellphone use during the school day. The policy varies depending on the student’s age and school.

A new state law that took effect July 1 requires students to keep their phones and connected devices powered off during the school day to reduce distractions. Hoover’s policy for Spain Park, Berry and Greystone students includes the following guidelines:

Elementary students: Phones must be turned off and stored in backpacks or purses before entering school

Phones must be turned off and stored in backpacks or purses before entering school Middle school students: Phones must be turned off and kept in lockers from first to last bell

Phones must be turned off and kept in lockers from first to last bell High school students (Spain Park): Phones must be turned off and kept in backpacks throughout the day. Since lockers are not used, backpacks remain with students

Hoover Superintendent Kevin Maddox said the change may take time to adjust.

“Habits are hard to break. The first few weeks will be the most challenging,” Maddox said. “Parents are accustomed right now to having immediate connection with their kids. Sometimes we have a more difficult time with change than our kids do.”

Still, he believes the benefits will outweigh the initial inconvenience.

“There’s something peaceful and reassuring about it,” he said. “It’s a lot of peer pressure. It’s a lot of social media pressure. I think there’s going to be so many benefits. I wonder, especially in our secondary schools, how this is going to impact student achievement. It has to be a positive.”

There may be fewer selfies this year, but schools along the 280 corridor are ready to welcome students back — with new faces, fresh upgrades and a shared sense of pride in the year ahead.

The administrators are just as excited as the students.

“Kids at this age are truly so wide-eyed and joyful,” Cespedes said. “Their enthusiasm is infectious. They think you are a superstar, and that feeling is just amazing.”