Beard, Garcia Gonzalez named 2026 Finley Award winners for character

Hoover school officials on Tuesday joined The Finley Committee in recognizing Spain Park High School’s Lexie Beard and Hoover High School’s Dilberlyn “Didi” Garcia Gonzalez as recipients of the 2026 Finley Award for outstanding character.

Each year, the committee chooses one senior from Hoover and one senior from Spain Park who best exemplifies the character and spirit of former Berry High School coach Bob Finley.

The committee honors students who set high standards for themselves, assume responsibilities over those normally expected, exemplify quiet leadership, encourage the best in others, possess an outstanding work ethic, have a genuine concern for others, are respected by others and show respect for others; have a humble manner, are honest in their dealings with others are committed to their organizations, set a positive example and are considerate of others.

LEXIE BEARD

Beard leads with quiet strength and unwavering principle, school officials said. Whether serving as president of the Ambassador Program, head drum major in the band, student government chaplain, service chairwoman for National Honor Society or a leader in numerous academic and civic organizations, she consistently models perseverance, respect, discipline and excellence, officials said.

“She does not pursue titles for recognition; she embraces them as opportunities to serve and to elevate those around her,” officials said. “Her leadership is marked by integrity and humility. Teachers describe her as mature beyond her years, fair, dependable and deeply principled. She consistently does what is right, both inside and outside the classroom, holding herself to the highest moral standards. By leading through action rather than words, she earns the trust and respect of her peers and faculty.”

Beard’s commitment to service extends far beyond school walls, officials said. As a dedicated volunteer at UAB Hospital, she has served in high-impact medical units, including psychiatric medicine and orthopedics, demonstrating professionalism and genuine care for others, officials said. Her selection to UAB’s Teen Leadership Team reflects her initiative, reliability,and steady ability to guide and support others.

Beard also pours her time and talents into strengthening her community. She has invested 13 years in Girl Scouts and has been a leader in GirlSpring, Youth Leadership Birmingham, the McWane Science Center and numerous service organizations. She has organized service drives, completed service projects not for recognition, but because serving others is central to who she is, officials said.

She balances her leadership and service with a rigorous academic courseload and maintains excellence in all areas, officials said.

“Yet what distinguishes her most is not her resume of accomplishments, but the spirit behind them. She is disciplined, honest, compassionate and steadfast,” officials said. “Lexie Beard reflects the very heart of this award as a student whose leadership is grounded in integrity, whose service is rooted in compassion, and whose example leaves a lasting mark on her school and community.”

DIDI GARCIA GONZALEZ

Garcia Gonzalez was noted for her quiet strength, integrity, perseverance and servant leadership.

She is president of the Hoover Dynasty Club, which promotes cultural awareness, unity and multilingual family outreach. She also is a Student Government Association representative, Peer Helper and active member of numerous other organizations.

“What distinguishes Didi is not simply her impressive resume of involvement, but the heart behind her work,” school officials said in a news release. “She is known for noticing those who feel unseen, inviting others into belonging and modeling compassion in action. Teachers describe her leadership as organic and authentic. She does not seek the spotlight, yet her influence fills every room she enters.”

Garcia Gonzalez consistently places others first, officials said. Whether organizing a “You Matter” movement to ensure every student feels seen and valued, coordinating the Hoover Potluck Festival to celebrate multilingual families, planning inclusive events for life skills students, or mentoring younger peers, her leadership is steady, humble and deeply impactful, they said.

Garcia Gonzalez’s journey also reflects extraordinary resilience, officials said. As an English Learner who immigrated from Venezuela, she committed herself to mastering a new language and culture while maintaining academic excellence and earning an impressive GPA. Her determination, perseverance and commitment to growth have defined her academic experience, officials said.

“Those who know Didi speak of her character first. She is sincere, humble, empathetic, driven and grounded in faith. She sets high standards for herself, assumes responsibility without hesitation, and consistently demonstrates an outstanding work ethic. She represents Hoover High School and the greater community with dignity and honor,” officials said. “Didi’s influence is already woven into the culture of her school through initiatives that promote inclusion, service and belonging. She embodies the spirit of this award not only in what she accomplishes, but in how she makes others feel valued, encouraged and inspired.”