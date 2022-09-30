Board of Education passes 2023 budget

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Lynn Carroll addresses the board discussing the college and career tech programs in Shelby County Schools

In a lengthy meeting on Sept. 29, Shelby County Schools CFO John Gwin gave a second hearing of the proposed FY23 budget, after which the Board of Education approved with a unanimous vote.

Total revenues came in at $309,848,461, while total expenditures were $322,951,653. Excess revenues and other sources totaled $10,219,531.

“This was a difficult budget and it took a long time, but we feel like we have a good balance this year,” Gwin said.

All staff received a four percent raise across the board that was factored into the budget. The raises for custodial staff were more than four percent, to assist in filling vacancies and getting closer to what other districts in the Birmingham area pay.

Total expenditures per school, which include instructional services, instructional support services, operations and maintenance services, auxiliary services, general administrative services, capital outlay, debt services and other expenditures per school included:

Chelsea Park Elementary $11,408,716

Chelsea Middle $8,972,690

Chelsea High $14,280,089

Forest Oaks Elementary $6,718,746

Mt Laurel Elementary $5,874,702

Inverness Elementary $5,992,804

Oak Mountain Elementary $7,758,699

Oak Mountain Intermediate $6,542,162

Oak Mountain Middle $9,999,559

Oak Mountain High $22,376,581

In the superintendent’s report, Lewis Brooks shared that the Continuous School Improvement event had taken place the past two days and had gone very well.

“Parents are also involved in the school leadership teams and we had meetings with parents of every community. It was two good days of professional learning, and we’re excited about what's ahead for our students with instructional practices,” Brooks said.

During the instruction report, Lynn Carroll gave an update on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. One of the things added this year is that students can obtain “completer” status in college and career tech classes after they complete three classes in the same strand [focus].

Also during the meeting, the board approved: