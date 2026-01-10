Briarwood announces Professional Excellence Awards for fall semester

× Expand Briarwood Christian School Logo

Briarwood Christian School recently recognized eight faculty and staff members with its Professional Excellence Awards for the fall 2025 semester.

The semester’s awards honored “Second Mile Service,” highlighting individuals who go beyond expectations to serve others with humility, awareness and action.

Award recipients were recognized for noticing needs, offering help and contributing to a positive school environment through thoughtful service.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School Briarwood Christian Professional Excellence Award Upper School recipients (left to right): Katherine Smith, Amy Calvert, Kenda Rigdon

Upper School recipients:

Katherine Smith

Amy Calvert

Kenda Rigdon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School Briarwood Christian Professional Excellence Award Lower School recipients (left to right): Dana Kaye, Kristen Meservey, Mindy Boyd, Alex Lipperd, June Whité.

Lower School recipients: