Briarwood announces Professional Excellence Awards for fall semester

Briarwood Christian School recently recognized eight faculty and staff members with its Professional Excellence Awards for the fall 2025 semester.
The semester’s awards honored “Second Mile Service,” highlighting individuals who go beyond expectations to serve others with humility, awareness and action.
Award recipients were recognized for noticing needs, offering help and contributing to a positive school environment through thoughtful service.
Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School
Briarwood Christian Professional Excellence Award Upper School recipients (left to right): Katherine Smith, Amy Calvert, Kenda Rigdon
Upper School recipients:
- Katherine Smith
- Amy Calvert
- Kenda Rigdon
Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School
Briarwood Christian Professional Excellence Award Lower School recipients (left to right): Dana Kaye, Kristen Meservey, Mindy Boyd, Alex Lipperd, June Whité.
Lower School recipients:
- Dana Kaye
- Kristen Meservey
- Mindy Boyd
- Alex Lipperd
- June Whité