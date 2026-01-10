Briarwood announces Professional Excellence Awards for fall semester

by

Briarwood Christian School recently recognized eight faculty and staff members with its Professional Excellence Awards for the fall 2025 semester.

The semester’s awards honored “Second Mile Service,” highlighting individuals who go beyond expectations to serve others with humility, awareness and action.

Award recipients were recognized for noticing needs, offering help and contributing to a positive school environment through thoughtful service.

Upper School recipients:

  • Katherine Smith
  • Amy Calvert
  • Kenda Rigdon

Lower School recipients:

  • Dana Kaye
  • Kristen Meservey
  • Mindy Boyd
  • Alex Lipperd
  • June Whité