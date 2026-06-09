Briarwood Christian School names Charlie Ann Shepard director of development

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School Charlie Ann Shepard and her husband with their three children.

Briarwood Christian School has appointed Charlie Ann Shepard as its new director of development, effective June 8.

Shepard joins the school after serving as coordinator of community development at Children’s of Alabama, where she managed corporate partnerships, supported fundraising efforts, developed community engagement initiatives and oversaw programs connecting patient families and community supporters with the hospital’s mission.

School Superintendent Gus Martin said Shepard’s ability to build relationships and serve others made her a strong fit for the position.

“One of the things that stood out to me about Charlie Ann is her love for people,” Martin said. “Whether serving families directly or building partnerships that support an organization’s mission, she brings warmth, authenticity, and a servant’s heart to her work. Those qualities reflect who we are at Briarwood.”

Before moving into development work, Shepard served as a Child Life Specialist at Children’s of Alabama, supporting pediatric patients and their families during hospital stays and medical treatment. School officials said her experience in both direct service and nonprofit development has provided a strong foundation in relationship-building, stewardship and community engagement.

Shepard holds a Master of Science in Parent and Family Life Education and a Bachelor of Science in Child Life and Early Childhood Education from The University of Alabama.

“From the moment I began learning more about Briarwood, I was drawn to its commitment to Christ, its dedication to students, and its strong sense of community,” Shepard said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role and look forward to building relationships with the many people who love and support this school.”

As director of development, Shepard will oversee efforts to strengthen philanthropic support for the school, cultivate relationships with alumni, parents, donors and community partners, and advance initiatives that support Briarwood’s mission of providing a Christ-centered education.

School leaders said Shepard’s experience and passion for serving families will help support Briarwood’s long-term mission and future growth.