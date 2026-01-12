Briarwood Christian School names Joshua Farrell as upper school head and high school principal

Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School

Briarwood Christian School has announced the appointment of Joshua D. Farrell as upper school head and high school principal, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Farrell brings more than 16 years of experience in education and school leadership. He most recently served as Head of School at Trinity Christian School in Statesboro, Georgia, where he led the school through record enrollment growth, campus improvements and academic partnerships with higher education institutions.

His previous experience includes teaching and leadership roles at First Presbyterian Day School and Howard High School in Macon, Georgia. He holds a Doctor of Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University, where his research focused on using technology to enhance student achievement.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Farrell to our leadership team,” Superintendent Gus Martin said. “His heart for Christian education and proven leadership in building thriving academic programs align perfectly with Briarwood’s mission. I am confident that his experience, vision, and commitment to spiritual formation will further strengthen our Upper School and High School as we prepare students to glorify God and impact the world for Christ.”

Farrell said he is honored to join the Briarwood community.

“Briarwood’s legacy of excellence and faithfulness to its mission are inspiring,” he said. “I look forward to working alongside our faculty, staff, and families to continue shaping a learning environment where students are challenged academically and nurtured spiritually.”