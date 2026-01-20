Briarwood Christian School to host Rafa Nadal Academy tennis camp this summer

× Expand Image courtesy of Briarwood Christian School

Briarwood Christian School will host the Rafa Nadal Academy Camp June 8-12, offering players ages 9-18 the opportunity to train on elite har-tru courts using the same methodology taught at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

The camp will take place at Briarwood’s upper school campus at 6255 Cahaba Valley Road, home to one of Alabama’s top high school tennis programs and eight state-of-the-art har-tru courts. Official Rafa Nadal Academy coaches will lead the sessions, focusing on technical and tactical development, competitive play and overall athlete performance, while also emphasizing values-based coaching.

Participants will receive personalized player assessments and development plans and take part in 33 hours of structured training and competition throughout the week. One standout junior player will be awarded a full scholarship for a week of training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

The camp is open to all skill levels except beginners, with players grouped by age and ability to ensure appropriate challenge and growth. The cost is $975 per player, and a discount is available with the code “BCS” at registration.