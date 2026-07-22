Briarwood names athletics operations coordinator

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School

Briarwood Christian School has named Will Tarter as its new athletics administration and operations coordinator, adding a 2020 graduate of the school to its athletic department leadership team.

Tarter returns to Briarwood after graduating from Auburn University in 2024 and serving in several leadership roles at Camp Ozark, where he directed athletic competitions for more than 1,200 campers each week, supervised staff and coordinated event logistics.

In his new role, Tarter will oversee game-day operations, coordinate officials, manage athletic event logistics, support communications and help prepare Briarwood's athletic facilities for competition. He also will serve as game-day administrator and work alongside coaches and staff to support student-athletes and visiting schools.

"Will brings an exceptional combination of leadership, organization, and servant-hearted ministry to this position," Athletics Director Sara Wilson said. "His experience coordinating large events, developing leaders, and managing operations in a fast-paced environment makes him uniquely qualified to serve our coaches, student-athletes, and families."

Tarter said he is excited to return to the school that helped shape his life.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to Briarwood and serve a school that has had such a significant impact on my life," he said.

Tarter earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal and Allied Industries from Auburn University. He and his wife, Ellie, recently returned to the Birmingham area.