Briarwood names John Patterson as chief advancement officer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School

Briarwood Christian School has named John Patterson as its new chief advancement officer, bringing more than two decades of leadership experience in Christian education to the Birmingham campus.

In his new role, Patterson will oversee the school's advancement efforts, including enrollment strategy, development, marketing and communications, while strengthening relationships with alumni, parents, donors and the broader school community.

Patterson previously served as head of school at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, First Presbyterian Day School in Georgia and Liberty Christian Academy in Virginia. Throughout his career, he has led strategic enrollment initiatives, developed leadership teams and cultivated partnerships to support Christian education.

A 1996 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Patterson earned a bachelor's degree in systems engineering and organizational leadership before serving as a U.S. Army officer, including during Operation Desert Fox in 1998. He later earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University.

"Dr. Patterson is a proven leader who understands both the mission and the ministry of Christian education," Superintendent Gus Martin said in a news release. "Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build relationships, cast vision and inspire generosity that advances Kingdom work."

Patterson said he looks forward to helping Briarwood continue its mission while expanding its reach throughout the Birmingham community.

"What excites me most about this opportunity is the chance to advance that mission by strengthening enrollment, cultivating meaningful relationships with families, alumni, donors and friends of the school, and partnering with our marketing and communications team to expand Briarwood's reach and impact," he said.