Briarwood student earns DAR Good Citizenship Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School

Briarwood Christian School student Eli Thompson was recently recognized with the Sumter Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award.

The award honors students who demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Thompson’s essay submission for the program also received top honors at the state level, allowing him to advance to the Southeastern DAR Good Citizenship competition and compete for national recognition.

School officials congratulated Thompson on the achievement and his advancement to the next level of competition.