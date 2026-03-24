Briarwood students compete in global math competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School

Briarwood Christian School has 24 students in grades 3-6 participating in the first round of the ACSI Global Math Competition.

The competition includes nearly 7,000 students from four countries, highlighting math achievement across ACSI schools worldwide.

Students are competing in Level 1, with the top 30% from each grade level advancing to Level 2, where they will face top-performing students from around the globe.

School officials said they are proud of the students representing Briarwood in the international competition.