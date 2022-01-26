Briarwood superintendent announces resignation

× Expand Photo courtesy of briarwoodchristianschool.org Briarwood superintendent Stephen Steiner

Briarwood Christian School superintendent Stephen Steiner announced his upcoming resignation effective June 30, 2022.

In a letter to parents and students released on Jan. 25, Steiner said that the decision “was one of the most difficult ones his family has ever experienced, but he is confident of God’s leading.”

His resignation will come at the end of his fourth year in the role and he said he will pursue God’s calling for his life and his family.

“Ginger and I have prayed frequently and extensively, sought discernment and application from Biblical principles, and gathered wise counsel from Godly men and women,” he said.

Steiner said serving as Briarwood’s superintendent since 2018 was one of “immense responsibility and was an even greater privilege, one that he has appreciated and never taken for granted.”

“BCS has been more than a job; it has been and remains a calling,” Steiner said. “I thank the Lord for entrusting me with this opportunity to lead and serve here.

He said BCS will always hold a special place in his family’s hearts.

“I praise the Lord that BCS is in a good position – now fully accredited K-12; with a curriculum that has been mapped and is being prayerfully and carefully aligned towards our Graduate Profile; with a dedicated faculty and administrative team; with strong enrollment, community interest, and finances; with a growing financial aid budget aimed at making a Christian education accessible and affordable to our city, and with over $500,000 in enhancements to the school,” he said. “With God’s continued blessing, I am confident Briarwood’s greatest days remain ahead of us.”

Steiner said he is looking forward to serving over the next five months to better position the school for even greater success.

“God has been faithful to guide us in the past, and I remain confident in Him as He guides us into the future,” he said. “A transition team comprised of leadership from the church and the school is already in place and has begun meeting. Please be praying for them as they lead us forward in the coming days.”

He ended his letter thanking the students and parents for their kindness, support, and prayers and said he has peace knowing he can embark upon a new journey, while at the same time trusting that God will continue to provide for BCS.