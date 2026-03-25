Briarwood teacher honored with DAR Thatcher Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School

Briarwood Christian School teacher Mrs. Youngblood has been recognized with the Thatcher Award from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The award honors educators who demonstrate strong leadership and dedication to the Junior American Citizens Program, which promotes learning in civics, American history, heritage, patriotism and service.

Under her guidance, Briarwood students have participated annually in the DAR Art Competition, earning recognition at the national level for their historically themed work.

School officials said the award reflects Youngblood’s impact in helping students grow in both creativity and character.